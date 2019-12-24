Transfer Station Closures in West Hawai‘i

Due to staff shortages, the Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division has announced multiple service closures in West Hawai‘i for Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Keʻei green waste, scrap metal and white goods services at the Keʻei Transfer Station closed Tuesday at 8 a.m. They are scheduled to reopen on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kealakehe scrap metal and white goods services at the Kealakehe Transfer Station closed today at 8 a.m. Tuesday. They are scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.