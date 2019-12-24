Sinkhole Stops Traffic on Ali‘i Drive

A sinkhole in the southbound lane of Ali‘i Drive has halted the flow of traffic between Hualalai Road and Walua Road.

Crews are working at the section of roadway fronting Coconut Grove. The Hawai‘i Police Department reported this portion of the Ali‘i Drive will remain closed pending completion of repairs.

Police said the sinkhole is a few feet deep and impacting the surrounding areas.

Erosion in that section of Ali‘i Drive has been a recurring issue for the County Department of Public Works for around a half decade. Back in February, a steel plate was installed to mitigate the dangers and keep the road vehicle-ready.

The erosion is caused by crashing water that swirls and circles on the other side of the seawall, which runs down the makai side of Ali‘i Drive. DPW crews have repaired the seawall in the past and filled the sinkhole with rocks.

However, as Tuesday’s issue proves, all fixes have only been temporary. DPW communications staff was not immediately available to answer questions as to a long-term fix for the sinkhole or the specific dangers it poses to motorists.

Alternate routes include Hualalai Road and Walua Road. Updates will be provided as they became available.