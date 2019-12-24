Police Suspend Search for Benny Rapoza

The Hawai‘i Police Department has suspended the search for Benjamin Rapoza as of Tuesday afternoon, according to an HPD report.

Police notified the family before making the announcement.

The 6-year-old boy, who suffers from nonverbal autism, was last seen at a residence in the 2100 block of Kalanianaole Street at around 3 pm on Dec. 20, 2019. Rapoza is described as local, standing about 3 feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, slim build, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

The extensive search, which was a multi-agency air, land and sea effort, yielded no results for Rapoza. Community and family members island-wide have assisted in the search, the release said.

The investigation continues on with detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section who are actively responding to any new information and tips.

Police continue to ask anyone with information on Rapoza’s whereabouts or who may have seen him to call Detective BJ Sagon at 808-961-8883, at 808-935-3311 or to contact the detective via email [email protected] gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

