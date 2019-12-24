Hawaii Forest & Trail Announces New Excursions

Hawaii Forest & Trail — which offers small, guided eco-adventures — has announced three new adventures: Hilo Chocolate & Waterfalls, Sunset & Rum Tasting and North Shore Waterfall & Adventure on the island of O‘ahu and the Island of Hawai‘i in 2020.

“Hawaii’s beauty in nature and culture continuously shapes our experiences. Our Hawaii Forest & Trail team is constantly on the lookout for new discoveries that we can develop into exciting adventure offerings,” said Hawaii Forest & Trail President Jason Cohn. “We are thrilled to debut these new adventures on O‘ahu and the Island of Hawai‘i in the anticipation that our guests will like them as much as we do.”

Hilo Chocolate & Waterfalls –– Island of Hawai‘i

The Hilo Chocolate & Waterfalls adventure is geared for families as they learn about Hilo’s rich heritage on the way to a working cacao farm. At the farm, guests embark on an interactive tree-to-chocolate adventure that includes harvesting cacao pods, learning about the fermentation process and chocolate tastings in the comfort of the Chocolate Bar. After everyone has their fill of chocolate, the adventure continues with an exclusive swim under a 120-ft waterfall. Hilo Chocolate & Waterfalls adventure includes light snacks and lunch. Cost is $149 per person with children 12 and under at $124. Gear provided includes walking sticks, daypacks and rain ponchos. Pickups from select Hilo locations.

Sunset & Rum Tasting –– O‘ahu

Hawaii Forest & Trail takes guests on a journey to the west side of O‘ahu where Hawaiian varietals of sugarcane are grown for Ko Hana Rum Distillery. Tour the distillery, stroll through a garden of native Hawaiian sugar cane and visit the rum tasting bar.

The adventure continues to an exclusive access forest at an elevation of 2,400 feet, where guests experience sweeping views of the west side of the island, while learning about history and culture of Hawai‘i from highly qualified Hawaii Forest & Trail naturalist guides. After a short, family-friendly hike through the forest, relax and enjoy island fresh appetizers in the glow of a beautiful Hawaiian sunset. Cost is $159 per person, with children 12 years and younger at $134. The adventure includes an exclusive access property fee, locally inspired appetizers and beverages. Gear provided includes walking sticks, day packs, rain jackets and sunscreen. Pickups from select Waikiki and Ko Olina locations.

North Shore Waterfall & Adventure –– O‘ahu

Hawaii Forest & Trail gives guests in insider look at the iconic North Shore, home of Hawai‘i’s big surf. Swim in a waterfall, hit the beach, enjoy lunch from a North Shore Shrimp Truck, learn about aquaculture at Loko E’a (Hawaiian Fishpond) and visit Haleiwa Town for island-style boutique shopping. Cost is $159 per person with children 12 and under $134 and includes a locally inspired lunch, water and snacks. Gear provided includes walking sticks, day packs, rain jackets and sunscreen.

For a complete menu of Hawaii Forest & Trail multi-island adventures or for more information, visit hawaii-forest.com.