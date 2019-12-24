DUI Arrests Nearly Identical to 2018 With One Week Left in the Year

Hawai`i Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Dec. 16 through Dec. 22, 2019. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 1,064 DUI arrests compared with 1,070 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.56%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 15 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 6 275 Puna 2 177 Ka’u 0 22 Kona 11 471 South Kohala 1 94 North Kohala 0 6 Island Total 20 1,064

SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 961 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,120 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.2%.

To date, there have been 25 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities compared with 30 fatal crashes resulting in 32 fatalities, two of which had multiple deaths, for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 16.7% for fatal crashes, and 22% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.