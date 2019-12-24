December 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph.

Christmas Day: Isolated showers after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.