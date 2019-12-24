December 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 24, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 24, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 24, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Christmas Day: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Christmas Day: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Christmas Day: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Christmas Day: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph.
Christmas Day: Isolated showers after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov