Parent Company of Hawaiian Telcom Purchased for $2.6 Billion

By Big Island Now
December 23, 2019, 4:16 PM HST (Updated December 23, 2019, 4:19 PM)
Brookfield Infrastructure has acquired Cincinnati Bell Inc., the parent company of Hawaiian Telcom.

The purchase, announced Monday by Toronto-based Brookfield Infrastructure, will cost $2.6 billion, which translates into $10.50 per share.

The announcement bumped Cincinnati Bell stock by $2.73 per share to $10.45 on the New York Stock Exchange Monday.

“With Brookfield Infrastructure’s support, we will be better positioned to deliver next-generation, integrated communications for our customers through an expanded fiber network,” President and CEO of Cincinnati Bell Leigh Fox said in a statement.

Brookfield Infrastructure has assets in transportation, data infrastructure, utility and energy sectors on four continents including Asia, Europe and North America and South America. Its acquisition of Cincinnati Bell will not be complete until some time in 2020.

