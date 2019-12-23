Man in Critical Condition After Single-Vehicle Crash

A single-vehicle collision has left a 66-year-old Kailua-Kona man in critical condition.

The crash occurred on Kaiwi Street Saturday, Dec. 21. The victim has not been positively identified.

Responding to a 2:41 p.m. call, police determined that a white 2019 Honda Ruckus moped heading west had pulled out of a parking lot onto Kaiwi Street and lost control. The 66-year-old male was ejected from the moped and onto the roadway.

The male was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered severe head injuries. He was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment. He was later transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on O‘ahu, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police believe that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Traffic Crash investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646 ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo.