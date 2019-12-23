Kea‘au Pahoa Road Contraflow to Remain Open Through School Break

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will open the AM northbound contraflow on Kea‘au Pahoa Road (Route 130) between Shower Drive and Kaloli Drive Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Jan. 3, except for weekends and the observed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays.

Last week, HDOT announced that the Highway 130 contraflow would not open during the winter break as the contraflow is designed to alleviate the morning rush hour traffic that occurs when school is in session. However, due to observed travel times and numerous requests received Monday, Dec. 23, it was decided to open the Highway 130 contraflow, an HDOT press release stated.

The contraflow operates between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Travel time data taken since the contraflow began on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, shows an 83% time savings through the contraflow area, from an average 11 minutes, 48 seconds pre-contraflow to an average 2 minutes after the contraflow operations began.