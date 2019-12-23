Holiday Transfer Station Closures

Hawai‘i County is reminding the public that all of its solid waste transfer stations, recycling stations, facilities and landfill will be closed in observance of state holidays.

The dates of closure are Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, for Christmas Day and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, for New Year’s Day.

The County is also asking for the public’s kōkua, reminding everyone not litter or illegally dump any materials at the closed recycling and transfer Stations.