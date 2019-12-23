High Surf Advisory, Small Craft Advisory in Effect

9:21 AM HST Monday, Dec. 23, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY

What: Surf 7 to 10 feet.

Affected Areas: From Hawi along the Hāmākua Coast through Cape Kamukahi in Puna to South Point.

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Additional Details: Surf will be rough due to the strong onshore winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.

9:23 AM HST Monday, Dec. 23, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward and southeast waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Winds and seas will be higher in and around heavy showers and thunderstorms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.