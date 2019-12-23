December 23, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 23, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 23, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 23, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph.
Waimea
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light east northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Cloudy during the early evening, then becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov