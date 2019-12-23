Coastal Flooding Threat to all Hawaiian Islands

1:30 AM HST Monday, Dec. 23, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

COASTAL FLOODING AND STRONG SOUTHERLY WINDS POSSIBLE FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THIS WEEK

Coastal flooding is possible over the next few days along all shores of the Hawaiian Islands due to unusually high water levels. The greatest potential for coastal flooding impacts will be around the peak high tides, which will occur between midnight and daybreak each day.

These water levels combined with the potential for heavy rainfall and strong southerly winds Tuesday through Wednesday could exacerbate flooding in these low-lying coastal areas due to poor drainage.

Impacts of the higher than normal water levels may include flooding of beaches that normally remain dry, salt water inundation of typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure. The potential for coastal flooding will diminish by the end of the upcoming weekend as the peak daily tides lower.