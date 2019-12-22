OHA to Administer $1.1 Million in Higher Education Grants

OHA approved this week the selection of the UH Mānoa Native Hawaiian Science & Engineering Mentorship Program to administer a $1.1 million grant for higher education scholarships for Native Hawaiian students.

Between 2010 and 2018, OHA provided more than 2,000 post-secondary education scholarships, totaling more than $5.6 million, according to an OHA press release. The goal of this grant is to increase the number of Native Hawaiian students who graduate with an undergraduate degree or higher, or who earn a vocational education certificate.

The program has two priority areas: to support scholarships for Native Hawaiians who plan want to pursue vocational certificates, undergraduate and graduate degrees; and to provide wrap-around services for non-traditional Native Hawaiian students in order to help them complete a post-secondary degree or vocational or technical education, according to the press release.

The UH Mānoa Native Hawaiian Science & Engineering Mentorship Program will provide OHA Higher Education Scholarships to Native Hawaiian students in UH’s 10-campus system: UH Mānoa, UH Hilo, UH Maui, UH West Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Community College, Honolulu Community College, Kapiʻolani Community College, Kauaʻi Community College, Leeward Community College and Windward Community College.

Each scholarship recipient will be matched with an on-campus coordinator and attend a scholarship orientation at their respective campus. The program will provide scholarship recipients with advising and mentoring, professional and leadership development, and cultural-based workshops.

The grant period is from Feb. 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, with $550,000 allocated for each year.

For more information about OHA’s Higher Education Scholarship, contact the UH Mānoa Native Hawaiian Science & Engineering Mentorship Program at [email protected].