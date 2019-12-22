KAS Seeking Singers for Upcoming Season

The Kona Aloha Singers are looking for new vocalists.

KAS, a nonprofit, contemporary pop rock music chorus in Kailua-Kona, is recruiting singers for the spring 2020 season. KAS will sing some of the biggest hits from the 1960s through today in the pop rock music genres.

Open house rehearsal begins Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, 77-165 Lako Street. Doors open 5 p.m. for registration with rehearsal at 6 p.m. The cost to join is $90 for adults and $35 for high school students, with an additional cost of $45 for sheet music. Rehearsals are 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays in the church sanctuary.

Artistic director is Katya Eaddy is a Russian native and graduate of the Moscow Music College with a bachelor’s degree in violin and a master’s degree in choir conducting. Katya worked as a choir conductor in private and public schools in Russia and moved to Alaska in 1994 where she became an American citizen. While living in Alaska, Eaddy conducted community college choirs and taught private voice and music lessons. A resident of Waimea, she moved to the Big Island in 2016 and teaches private music lessons in West and North Hawai‘i.

The Kona Aloha Singers’ Spring 2020 show is at 4 p.m. on May 3 at the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha Kona Beach Hotel. The Kona Aloha Singers is a nonprofit and is currently accepting donations. For info, contact Ilene at 808-443-7379 or [email protected].