High Surf Advisory Announced, Wind and Gale Advisories Extended

10:18 AM HST Sunday Dec. 22, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY EVENING What: East winds 25 to 35 knots and seas 9 to 14 feet. Affected Areas: Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel Impacts: Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

8 AM HST Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019: Hawai‘i County Civil Defense

The National Weather Service has extended the wind advisory for the Big Island through Sunday evening.

A high wind Advisory means sustained winds of 30 mph or gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Strongest winds will occur in North and South Kohala, South Point and areas downwind of the mountains.

County Parks and Recreation has opened all parks to camping with the exception of Spencer Beach Park, which continues to have high winds and is closed to all use until the winds subside.

3:40 AM HST Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY

What: Surf of 6 to 10 feet today, lowering to 5 to 8 feet tonight.

Affected Areas: South-, north- and east-facing shores of the Big Island.

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Additional Details: Surf will be rough due to the strong onshore winds..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Seek ocean recreation areas best suited for your abilities. Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt, don’t go out.