DOH Hits Two Big Island Companies With Violations

Six companies, including two on Hawai‘i Island, are guilty of violations, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH Clean Air Branch this week issued Notices and Findings of Violation and Orders (NOVOs) against the six entities. All those responsible have or had the option to request a hearing to contest their alleged violations and penalties.

Edwin DeLuz Trucking & Gravel, LLC in Waimea on Hawai’i Island was cited for operational, maintenance of equipment and late submittal of reports. The violations were discovered from an inspection and review of their records, a DOH press release said. The company was fined $6,300 and is currently negotiating a settlement with the department.

Hawai‘i Electric Light Company, Inc. in Kailua-Kona on Hawai’i Island was cited for exceeding their visible emission limit on the Keahole combustion turbine generator, CT-4. The violation was determined from a review of their records. The company was fined $11,200 and is currently negotiating a settlement with the DOH.

Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative, Kapaia Power Station on Kaua‘i was cited for exceeding acceptable levels of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide. The violations were self-reported, and the company was fined $22,800. The company is currently negotiating a settlement with the DOH.

Lanai Resorts, LLC, dba Pūlama Lāna‘i in Lanai City, Lānaʻi was cited for not conducting its annual source performance tests on its asphalt concrete batch plant and diesel engine generator. The violations were determined from an inspection and record reviews. The company has paid a fine of $31,300.

Maui Electric Company, Ltd. in Kahului on Maui was cited for exceeding the visible emission limits on their combustion turbine generator, units M14 and M17, diesel engine generator unit M14 at the Ma‘alaea generating station. The violations were determined during a routine review of their records. The company was fined $19,900 and is currently negotiating a settlement with the DOH.

Water Resources International, Inc., in Honolulu on O‘ahu was cited for late submittal of annual fees and semi-annual reports. The violations were discovered during a review of their records. The company was fined $7,200 and is currently negotiating a settlement with the DOH.

The NOVOs are posted online.

In general, fines are assessed to remove any economic benefit a company may have gained by not complying with their permit requirements. All fines are paid into a revolving fund that helps prevent or minimize damage to the environment.

The Clean Air Branch (CAB) protects the people and environment of Hawai‘i by monitoring air quality and regulating businesses that release pollutants into the air, the press release said. The CAB reviews and approves air permits, evaluates and enforces state and federal air standards, conducts inspections and investigates reported incidents related to outdoor air quality. Through the air permit process, the DOH ensures companies comply with state and federal emission standards to minimize air pollution impacts on the public.