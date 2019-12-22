December 22, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Head high ENE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.