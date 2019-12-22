December 22, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Head high ENE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

