December 22, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 22, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 22, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 22, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Head high ENE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 20-25mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com