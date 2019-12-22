8:20 AM HST Sunday Dec. 22, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

COASTAL FLOODING LIKELY THIS WEEK

Affected Areas: East Big Island, North Big Island, Kohala, Kona

Impacts may include inundation of low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure, and flooding of beaches that are normally dry. The threat of coastal flooding will diminish next weekend as the peak daily tides subside.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Coastal flooding is likely this week due to unusually high water levels during peak high tides. Breezy south winds Tuesday and Wednesday may increase the wave run-up along south-facing shores.

Tide levels in Honolulu are running 5 to 10 inches above predicted levels. The height and timing of the tides varies from place to place. See the NOAA Tides and Currents web site for details.