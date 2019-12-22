Coastal Flooding Likely This WeekDecember 22, 2019, 8:47 AM HST (Updated December 22, 2019, 8:47 AM)
8:20 AM HST Sunday Dec. 22, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
COASTAL FLOODING LIKELY THIS WEEK
Affected Areas: East Big Island, North Big Island, Kohala, Kona
Impacts may include inundation of low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure, and flooding of beaches that are normally dry. The threat of coastal flooding will diminish next weekend as the peak daily tides subside.
Coastal flooding is likely this week due to unusually high water levels during peak high tides. Breezy south winds Tuesday and Wednesday may increase the wave run-up along south-facing shores.
Tide levels in Honolulu are running 5 to 10 inches above predicted levels. The height and timing of the tides varies from place to place. See the NOAA Tides and Currents web site for details.