Wind Warning, High Surf Advisory Remain in Effect

As of 6 a.m. HST, a high wind warning remains in effect throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service Honolulu.

A high wind warning means dangerous and severe sustained winds of at least 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph are expected.

As a result, all county camping permits are canceled for Saturday. Officials advise the public to consider postponing or cancelling outdoor activity.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution, damaging winds could blow down trees and utility lines, leading to outages, be aware of fallen trees and debris on roadways.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A high surf advisory also continues to be in effect for all facing shores from Upolu Point in North Kohala to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

No beach parks have been closed at this time, although they may close without notice. Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution if you enter the water.