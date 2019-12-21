High Wind Warning Downgraded to Advisory

The National Weather Service has downgraded the high wind warning to a wind advisory. The advisory will run through Sunday morning.

A wind advisory means sustained winds of at least 30 mph or gusts of at least 50 mph are expected.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution. Be aware of downed trees, power disruptions, and that road closures may occur without notice.

Stay clear of downed power lines and report downed lines to authorities.