December 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Wind Warning issued December 21 at 3:41AM HST until December 21 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Frequent showers. High near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 65. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers. High near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Frequent showers. High near 75. Very windy, with a northeast wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly before 7pm. Low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Frequent showers. High near 71. Strong and damaging winds, with an east northeast wind 34 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Frequent showers. High near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 62. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.