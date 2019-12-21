December 21, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 21, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 21, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 21, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more ENE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com