December 21, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.

North West

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more ENE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.