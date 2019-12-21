Big Island Reverend Joins ACLU of Hawai‘i Board

The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawai‘i (ACLU) is excited to announce the newest member of its Board of Directors, Hawai‘i Island-based Reverend Blayne Higa.

Born and raised in Hilo, Higa is a graduate of Waiakea High School. He holds a Master of Divinity degree from the Institute of Buddhist Studies in Berkeley, California with a focus on Shin Buddhist ministry and chaplaincy and is currently the Resident Minister of the Kona Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. Before entering the ministry, he spent over 17 years in state government and in nonprofit fundraising.

Higa is also the Co-Chair of the Committee on Social Concerns for the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii. A past President of the Mō‘ili‘ili Hongwanji Board of Directors and former First Vice President of the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii. He also previously served on the Advisory Council for Project Dana and on the Board of The Interfaith Alliance Hawaii.

“I’m grateful for the chance to serve on the ACLU of Hawai‘i board along with fellow civil rights advocates. I’ve long admired the work done by the ACLU of Hawai‘i and I look forward to lending my voice to the preservation of people’s civil rights and civil liberties,” he said.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The addition of Higa to the board brings the count to 15 all-volunteer board members.

“The ACLU of Hawai‘i board is excited to have Blayne on the Board of Directors to help guide the organization in its mission of protecting the rights and liberties of the people of Hawai‘i,” said Board President Marianita Lopez. “We’re fortunate to have his unique perspective and experience on our diverse team of dedicated board members and look forward to his contributions to our work.”