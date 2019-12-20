3:12 AM HST, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening. A gale warning will go into effect from 6 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Dec. 21.

The small craft advisory and gale warning will effect Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward

Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

The Gale warning indicates east winds are expected to reach 30 to 40 knots and seas nine to 14 feet. With the small craft advisory, east winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 knots with seas event to 11 feet.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.