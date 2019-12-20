Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Fugitive

Hawai‘i County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnathan Kaleo’okekai Barros, who is a fugitive.

The 34-year-old Hilo man is described as part Hawaiian, approximately 6-feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with long curly black hair, and brown eyes. He normally sports a black mustache and goatee and has “Kaleo” tattooed on his upper back.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Barros is wanted on a outstanding warrant for Violation of Conditions of Release on Bail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barros is asked to contact Detective BJ Sagon at 808-961-8883 or email at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.