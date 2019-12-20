Police Seek Help Finding 6-Year-Old Boy

Police seek public’s help in locating a 6-year-old boy, who is autistic.

Benny Rapoza was last seen in the Keaukaha area near the 2100 block of Kalanianaole Avenue and Koloa Street at approximately 3 p.m. this afternoon (Dec. 20).

Benny is described as Caucasian, 3-feet tall, 40 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair, thin build and having a fair complexion. He was last seen bareback and wearing a diaper.

The child is autistic and cannot speak, he needs immediate care.

If you spot Benny, Call Hawai‘i County Police at 808-935-3311.