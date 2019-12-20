Man Charged with Arson in Connection to Volcano House Fire

A 32-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection to a fire in Volcano last month.

Justin Michael Bardwell is suspected of breaking into a vacation rental in Volcano Golf and Country Club subdivision on Nov. 17, vandalizing the structure and setting it ablaze.

Hawai‘i County Fire Department responded to the structure fire to stamp out the flames. While they were able to minimize damage to the residence, many of the contents were destroyed, Hawai‘i County Police stated in a press release today.

Bardwell was identified as a suspect during the course of the police investigation. He was taken into custody today at Old Kona Airport Park.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section charged the 32-year-old with second-degree Arson.

Bardwell is currently being held in lieu of $10,000 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Dec. 23 in Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Kelly Moniz at 808-961-2378, or via email at [email protected]