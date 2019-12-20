Holiday Travel Deal from Alaska Airlines

By Big Island Now
December 20, 2019, 3:32 PM HST (Updated December 20, 2019, 3:32 PM)
Until just before midnight, Alaska Airlines is offering a one-day “Buy One, Get One” fare sale for two.

The travel dates for this offer are between Jan. 7 and Feb. 12, 2020 (in select cities; days of week). Flyers book one Alaska flight and get another one for just the taxes plus fees using promo code LETSBOGO. Flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. HST.

The complete city list and full terms and conditions and restrictions are available at www.alaskaair.com/LetsBogo.

Select markets include the following locations:

  • All California to/from Hawai‘i
  • San Francisco to Maui/Honolulu/Kona
  • San Jose to Maui/Honolulu/Kona/Kaua‘i
  • Oakland to Maui/Honolulu/Kona/Kaua‘i
  • Los Angeles to Maui/Honolulu
  • Select transcontinental flights from West Coast to New York, Boston and D.C.
  • Los Angeles to Boston/Baltimore
  • San Francisco to New York/Boston
  • Seattle to New York/Boston/Baltimore
  • Portland to New York/Boston
  • All intra-California flights
  • Los Angeles to San Francisco
  • San Francisco to Orange County
  • San Jose to San Diego
  • San Diego to Santa Rosa
