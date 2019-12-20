Holiday Travel Deal from Alaska Airlines

Until just before midnight, Alaska Airlines is offering a one-day “Buy One, Get One” fare sale for two.

The travel dates for this offer are between Jan. 7 and Feb. 12, 2020 (in select cities; days of week). Flyers book one Alaska flight and get another one for just the taxes plus fees using promo code LETSBOGO. Flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. HST.

The complete city list and full terms and conditions and restrictions are available at www.alaskaair.com/LetsBogo.

Select markets include the following locations: