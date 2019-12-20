Holiday Travel Deal from Alaska Airlines

Holiday Travel Deal from Alaska AirlinesDecember 20, 2019, 3:32 PM HST (Updated December 20, 2019, 3:32 PM)
Until just before midnight, Alaska Airlines is offering a one-day “Buy One, Get One” fare sale for two.
The travel dates for this offer are between Jan. 7 and Feb. 12, 2020 (in select cities; days of week). Flyers book one Alaska flight and get another one for just the taxes plus fees using promo code LETSBOGO. Flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. HST.
The complete city list and full terms and conditions and restrictions are available at www.alaskaair.com/LetsBogo.
Select markets include the following locations:
- All California to/from Hawai‘i
- San Francisco to Maui/Honolulu/Kona
- San Jose to Maui/Honolulu/Kona/Kaua‘i
- Oakland to Maui/Honolulu/Kona/Kaua‘i
- Los Angeles to Maui/Honolulu
- Select transcontinental flights from West Coast to New York, Boston and D.C.
- Los Angeles to Boston/Baltimore
- San Francisco to New York/Boston
- Seattle to New York/Boston/Baltimore
- Portland to New York/Boston
- All intra-California flights
- Los Angeles to San Francisco
- San Francisco to Orange County
- San Jose to San Diego
- San Diego to Santa Rosa