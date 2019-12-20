Highway 130 Contraflow Closed for Holiday Break

The Hawaii Department of Transportation notifies Hawaii Island motorists that the morning northbound contraflow on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) between Shower Drive and Kaloli Drive will not operate Monday, Dec. 23 through Friday, Jan. 3, during the Hawaii Department of Education’s (HIDOE) scheduled winter break for public schools.

The Highway 130 normal contraflow hours are between 5:30-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Motorists are reminded that this schedule does not include public school holidays and state holidays, as the contraflow is designed to alleviate the morning rush hour traffic that occurs when school is in session.

HDOT will continue to keep the public notified of departmental information on HDOT website at hidot.hawaii.gov. For up-to-the-minute traffic information on state roadways, follow HDOT social media sites on Facebook and Twitter.