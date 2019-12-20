High Wind Warning Issued for the Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning starting at 6 p.m.

A high wind advisory is currently in effect until 6 p.m. when winds are expected to pick up. The warning is expected to last until 6 p.m. Saturday. All islands will be impacted, with strongest winds coming over and immediately downwind from the mountains.

Throughout the day today, east to northeast winds are expected to hit 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 mph. Later tonight, the east to northeast winds are expected to increase speeds to 25-40 mph with gusts of 60 mph.

According to NWS, the strongest winds could down trees and power lines. Sporadic power outages are likely.

Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution. Secure outdoor items that may be affected and may be damaged or create a danger such as canopies, trash cans, Christmas decorations and outdoor furniture before nightfall. Secure boats and aircraft.

Consider postponing or canceling outdoor activity.

No beach park closures have been reported at this time.