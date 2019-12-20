High Surf Advisory Issued

3:11 AM HST, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

A high surf advisory is in effect for north and east facing shores on the Big Island, as well as Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i and Maui until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Strong high pressure building north of the islands will bring strong to gale force trade winds that will produce increasingly rough surf along east facing shores today.

Surf will increase to 6 to 10 feet today, and 8 to 12 feet tonight and Saturday. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Surf will be rough and choppy due to the strong onshore winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Seek ocean recreation areas best suited for your abilities. Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt, don’t go out.