Hele-On Route Canceled Due to High Wind Warning

The Mass Transit Agency is canceling a Hele-On route tonight due to a high wind warning.

The affected route is Hilo to South Kohala at 7:15 p.m. and the 11:05 p.m. return. The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for sustained winds of at least 40 mph, with gusts over 60 mph overnight and into Saturday, Dec. 21.

The warning advises motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, to travel with caution.

The Mass Transit Agency is contacting several hotels in South Kohala regarding the cancelations, because many hotel employees may be affected. The Agency is reviewing whether any additional routes will be canceled today or tomorrow.

For updates, check the Mass Transit Agency website for news and rider alerts at https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/mass-transit/news-and-rider-alerts and Civil Defense alerts.