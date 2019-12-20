Firefighters Snuff Out Flames in Volcano Home

No injuries were reported after a house fire in Volcano Thursday night.

At approximately 6:24 p.m., Hawaii County Fire Department initially received a call about a propane fire inside a residence on Liona Street. When they arrived on scene, crews found a two-story home with smoke coming from the upstairs windows.

Firefighters made entry into the home and went upstairs to a living/dining room area where they found contents of the room had caught fire. The flames were quickly stamped out. There were two propane tanks in the room that were turned off by fire crews.

The building was ventilated of smoke and heat. The fire caused approximately $34,800 in damage. The incident is currently under investigation.