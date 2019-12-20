Firefighters Snuff Out Flames in Volcano Home

By Big Island Now
December 20, 2019, 9:10 AM HST (Updated December 20, 2019, 9:10 AM)
×

No injuries were reported after a house fire in Volcano Thursday night.

At approximately 6:24 p.m., Hawaii County Fire Department initially received a call about a propane fire inside a residence on Liona Street. When they arrived on scene, crews found a two-story home with smoke coming from the upstairs windows.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Firefighters made entry into the home and went upstairs to a living/dining room area where they found contents of the room had caught fire. The flames were quickly stamped out. There were two propane tanks in the room that were turned off by fire crews.

The building was ventilated of smoke and heat. The fire caused approximately $34,800 in damage. The incident is currently under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments