DOH Fines 2 Big Island Companies for air permit violations

Two Hawai‘i Island companies were fined thousands of dollars in air permit violations, the Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch released Friday morning.

DOH Clean Air Branch issued Notices and Findings of Violation and Orders (NOVOs) against a total of six companies statewide. All those responsible have or had the option to request a hearing to contest their alleged violations and penalties.

Hawai‘i Electric Light Company, Inc. in Kailua-Kona and Edwin DeLuz Trucking & Gravel, LLC in Waimea were among those companies fined.

According to the DOH, HELCO was fined $11,200. After a review of their records, it was determined that the company exceeded their visible emission limit on the Keahole combustion turbine generator. HELCO is currently negotiating a settlement with the state. The power company was initially cited in March.

Edwin DeLuz Trucking & Gravel, LLC was fined $6,300 after an inspection and review of their records revealed they had failed to install/maintain operational equipment and late submittal of reports. The company is currently negotiating a settlement with the DOH. The trucking and gravel company was initially cited in June.

Other companies cited were:

Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative, Kapaia Power Station on Kaua‘i was cited for nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide exceedances. The violations were self-reported, and the company was fined $22,800. The company is currently negotiating a settlement with the DOH.

Lanai Resorts, LLC, dba Pūlama Lāna‘i in Lanai City, Lānaʻi was cited for not conducting their annual source performance tests on its asphalt concrete batch plant and diesel engine generator. The violations were determined from an inspection and record reviews. The company has paid a fine of $31,300.

Maui Electric Company, Ltd. in Kahului on Maui was cited for exceeding the visible emission limits on their combustion turbine generator, units M14 and M17, diesel engine generator unit M14 at the Maalaea generating station. The violations were determined during a routine review of their records. The company was fined $19,900 and is currently negotiating a settlement with the DOH.

Water Resources International, Inc., in Honolulu on O‘ahu was cited for late submittal of annual fees and semi-annual reports. The violations were discovered during a review of their records. The company was fined $7,200 and is currently negotiating a settlement with the DOH.