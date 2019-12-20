December 20, 2019 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued December 20 at 3:37AM HST until December 20 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. North wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. High near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Very windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Very windy, with a northeast wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Strong and damaging winds, with an east wind 33 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 50. Strong and damaging winds, with an east wind around 40 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. High near 71. Strong and damaging winds, with an east northeast wind 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 63. North wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. High near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 36 mph decreasing to 11 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.