John John Lawrence Qualifies for US Olympic Surf Team

By Big Island Now
December 19, 2019, 6:00 PM HST (Updated December 19, 2019, 5:21 PM)
Haleiwa’s John John Lawrence has secured a spot on the United States’ Olympic team in surfing’s debut at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

KHON2 reports that the two-time World Surf League World Champion “clinched” the spot with a quarterfinal finish at the Billabong Pipeline Masters in Memory of Andy Irons during Thursday’s event on the North Shore of O’ahu.

Also contending for a spot on the Olympic team was world-renowned surfer Kelly Slater, who took home his third Vans Triple Crown title during the Pipeline Masters, the first one since 1998.

Kelly Slater takes home the Vans Triple Crown title at the Billabong Pipeline Masters on the North Shore, O’ahu. (PC: World Surf League)

