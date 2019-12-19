John John Lawrence Qualifies for US Olympic Surf Team

Haleiwa’s John John Lawrence has secured a spot on the United States’ Olympic team in surfing’s debut at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

KHON2 reports that the two-time World Surf League World Champion “clinched” the spot with a quarterfinal finish at the Billabong Pipeline Masters in Memory of Andy Irons during Thursday’s event on the North Shore of O’ahu.

Congratulations John John Florence for making history as one of the 18 athletes the WSL Championship Tour will provisionally qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.@johnjohnflorenc pic.twitter.com/tj3tEqdh0g SPONSORED VIDEO — World Surf League (@wsl) December 20, 2019

Also contending for a spot on the Olympic team was world-renowned surfer Kelly Slater, who took home his third Vans Triple Crown title during the Pipeline Masters, the first one since 1998.