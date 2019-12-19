High Winds, Treacherous Seas Possible Through Weekend

3:17 AM HST Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

What: East winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Impacts: Damaging wind gusts could blow down trees and power lines, leading to power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles crossing higher elevations.

Additional Details: Winds are expected to be especially strong where they are accelerated over and downwind of mountain tops and ridges, through valleys and gaps in terrain, and downslope.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A high wind watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Tie down loose objects, including outdoor holiday decorations, or move them to a sheltered location.

3:24 AM HST Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019: NWS

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WINDWARD WATERS FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY

GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WATERS FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

What: For the small craft advisory, east winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the gale watch, east winds 25 to 35 kt with higher gusts and seas 7 to 12 feet possible.

Impacts: Strong winds can cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A gale watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans.