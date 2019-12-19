High Wind Watch Issued Friday through Saturday

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch. Winds are expected to increase Friday and peak on Saturday afternoon.

A High Wind Watch means sustained winds of at least 40 mph with gusts as high 58 mph are expected. Winds are expected to be especially strong where they are accelerated over and downwind of mountain tops and ridges.

Due to the watch, the public is advised to take the following precautions: motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution; and tie down loose objects, including outdoor holiday decorations, or move them to a sheltered location.

Damaging wind gusts could blow down trees and utility lines, leading to outages.