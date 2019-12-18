US House Impeaches President Trump

US House Impeaches President TrumpDecember 18, 2019, 3:55 PM HST (Updated December 18, 2019, 6:35 PM)
Donald Trump on Wednesday became only the third president in US history to be impeached.
The US House of Representatives considered two articles of impeachment against President Trump, one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress. A separate vote is held on each article.
Votes on the first article relating to abuse of power were cast largely along partisan lines, with two Democrats voting not to impeach the president along with every House Republican. The needed votes for impeachment are 216, which the Democratic-led House cleared with relative ease in a tally of 230-197.
The second article of impeachment involving obstruction of Congress also passed, this one by a vote of 229-198.
Thus, the House has officially charged President Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors for his actions involving Ukraine. Trump is accused of using his position to threaten to withhold military aid to the country unless it investigated the son of political rival Joe Biden, former Vice President to Barack Obama and a Democratic front runner in the 2020 presidential elections.
Hawai‘i Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat who will vacate her seat following her run for president, did not vote for or against impeachment — the only representative to make that choice.