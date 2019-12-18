Kupu’s Conservation Leadership Development Program offering opportunities

Kupu’s Conservation Leadership Development Program is offering a handful of positions to would-be professional conservationists on the Big Island.

An organizational press release described the positions as providing intensive entry-level experience in preparation to establishing a career within the field of conservation.

Successful applicants are placed within a single host site for 11 months. If selected, the successful applicant typically works one-on-one with a mentor to gain a more in-depth understanding of the organization. Throughout the duration of the program the member can expect to participate in a variety of conservation activities and to serve within a wide range of different ecosystems. Positions open in Hilo and Kona include:

Hawai‘i Island – Hilo

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park – Endangered Species Assistant

Keauhou Bird Conservation Center

Mauna Kea Watershed Alliance

US Forest Service Hawai‘i Experimental Tropical Forests

Hawai‘i Island – Kona

Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park – Resource Management Division

Pu‘uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park (see below)

The duration of all paid positions is from Jan. 20, 2020 through Dec. 4, 2020. Apply online.

Applications will be closing on a rolling basis, so as soon as the most suitable applicant is found, the position will be filled. Kupu encourages interested individuals to apply as soon as possible.

Apply online. Job postings are listed verbatim below.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Endangered Species Assistant

We hope to give the participant a well-rounded experience in working with endangered species in Hawai‘i and within the National Park Service. The participant will gain field experience monitoring and protecting nene, Hawaiian petrels, and Hawaiian hawksbill turtles. They will gain an understanding of how endangered species programs operate. We hope to instill passion for protection of these species, while providing skills and experiences to spark their career working in endangered species management. We are hoping to gain a team member to help conduct the monitoring and protection of these endangered species. The individual will have direct field experience with project leads that will include camping 1-4 nights per week in remote locations primarily within HAVO. Helicopters are used to access the Hawaiian Petrel monitoring areas. the individual would receive at minimum online safety training along with hands-on safety training, and will always be accompanied by a certified crew member when working with the helicopter. Classroom training for helicopter use may be offered to the individual if classes are held at HAVO during the time of employment.

Mauna Kea Watershed Alliance

Responsible for carrying out duties as determined by the team leader and coordinator. Install/maintain/inspect natural area fences, control priority weeds using mechanical and herbicide methods, gather data on feral ungulate from game cameras and emplace equipment for feral ungulate removal as well as assist staff to carry out feral ungulate control, conduct monitoring including weed/ungulate/bird surveys, gather native seed and assist with site prep/planting, and assist with environmental education events as needed.

Pu‘uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park

This is an opportunity for KUPU member to learn about the broad set of responsibilities we have, to care for the natural and cultural resources of the park and the conservation and cultural values interconnected in this work. The member will work primarily with the Resources Management field crew and to some extent with resource management specialists including park archeologists and biological science technicians to implement preservation and resource management projects including fencing, invasive plant removal, trapping, repairing stone walls, planting natives, and recording condition of sites.