Get Ready for Siren Testing

The State of Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, together with the Hawai’i County Civil Defense Agency, will conduct siren testing on Dec. 20, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Honaunau-Napo‘opo‘o at Napo‘opo‘o Park

Punalu‘u Beach

Hawaiian Paradise Park at Maku‘u Drive and 6th Avenue

Keaukaha on Baker Avenue

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30 seconds- to 3-minute intervals during the identified timeframe. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, Emergency Management officials and technicians will be checking the functionality of the sirens.

These sirens were repaired and updated as part of the State of Hawai‘i’s ongoing All-Hazard Outdoor Warning Siren Program.

The All-Hazard Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawai‘i’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during pending emergencies.

The public is also encouraged to sign up for Hawai‘i County Civil Defense mass emergency notification system provided by Everbridge or utilizing NOAA Weather Radio.

Residents with concerns about the sirens or their operations, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency at 808-935-0031.