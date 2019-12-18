DUI Arrests Consistent with 2018 Numbers

By Big Island Now
December 18, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 17, 2019, 4:45 PM)
Hawai`i Island police arrested 30 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Dec. 9 through Dec. 15, 2019. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 1,044 DUI arrests compared with 1,045 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.1%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua115
North Hilo04
South Hilo5269
Puna7175
Ka’u122
Kona15460
South Kohala193
North Kohala06
Island Total301,044
There have been 938 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,098 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.6%.

To date, there have been 24 fatal crashes resulting in 24 fatalities compared with 29 fatal crashes resulting in 31 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 17.2% for fatal crashes and 22.6% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

