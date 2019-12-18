December 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 18, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 18, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 18, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light east northeast wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 80. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
