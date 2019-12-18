December 18, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.