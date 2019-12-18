December 18, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 18, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 18, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 18, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com