Credit Union Awards Grants to Hawai‘i School Teachers

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union (Hawaii State FCU) announced that it has awarded more than $40,000 in grants to Hawaii public school teachers through its 2019 Investing in Education grant program.

A total of 89 grants, the highest number of grants awarded since 2009, were distributed to public school teachers across O‘ahu, Maui, Lana‘i and Hawai‘i Island to help purchase classroom supplies and enhance student curriculums.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Hawaii State FCU’s Investing in Education grant program supports teachers by providing basic school supplies as well as providing new technology and educational tools,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU. “Over the last decade, we’ve seen the need for supplies expand from books and smart boards to include interactive learning tools and kits for robotics competitions. We’re proud to continue our support for these selfless teachers and the academic success of our students.”

Applicants were asked to submit an essay stating the needs of their classrooms and how the funds will improve student learning. This year, a third of the requests were for STEM related projects, including robotics kits for clubs and competitions, as well as supplies to enhance science and math curriculums. Other requests ranged from materials to encourage more interactive learning opportunities for Special Education students, new books to create more diverse and robust student libraries, as well as instruments and new technology for music and digital media courses.

Hawaii State FCU’s Investing in Education grant program has been funding Hawaii’s classrooms since 2009 and has dispersed more than 600 grants with a total value of more than $275,000. Additionally, Hawaii State FCU’s Lowell Kalapa Scholarship Program has awarded more than $700,000 over the past 23 years to help students attend universities, colleges and trade schools in Hawai‘i and on the mainland.