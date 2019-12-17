Wind Advisory Remains in Effect

A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect for North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo Puna, Ka‘ū and island interior areas through this evening.

A wind advisory means that sustained northeast winds of 35 mph or gusts up to 55 mph are expected.

As a result of the advisory, there will be strong winds capable of downing trees and causing power outages may occur. Treat any down utilities lines as live and stay clear and notify authorities. Consider securing outdoor items.