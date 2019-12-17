Wild Weather in Store for the Big Island

3:22 PM HST Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY

What: Surf heights of 5 to 8 feet along east-facing shores.

Where: South-, north- and east-facing shores of the Big Island.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.

3:23 PM HST Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019: NWS Honolulu

GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY

What: East winds 25 to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet.

Where: Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters and Ma‘alaea Bay.

Impacts: Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

3:27 PM HST Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019: NWS Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY

What: East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected for the lower elevations. East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph for the Big Island summits.

Where: On the Big Island, the highest winds will occur through passes and over ridges in locations that include areas near Upolu Point, South Point, Saddle Road and the Big Island Summits.

Impacts: Winds this strong will make driving difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Motorists should exercise caution while driving.

A wind advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected.

A wind advisory for the lower elevations means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected.