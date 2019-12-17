Several Transfer Station Closures Tuesday

Hilo Scrap Metal and White Goods services at the Hilo Transfer Station are closed Tuesday. Services are scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pāhoa Scrap Metal and White Goods services at the Pāhoa Transfer Station are closed Tuesday. Services are scheduled to reopen Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Keaʻau Green Waste, Scrap Metal and White Goods services are closed Tuesday. Green Waste services are scheduled to reopen Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Scrap Metal and White Goods services are scheduled to reopen Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.