No Leaks, Injuries After Fuel Tanker Tips Over

There were no hazardous leaks or injuries when a tractor trailer hauling fuel partially tipped over on Kawaihae Road early Tuesday morning.

Hawai‘i County Fire Department received a report of a motor vehicle accident at approximately 7:30 a.m. and responded to the scene at Kawaihae Road and Kanehoa Street. Upon arrival, crews found a tractor trailer carrying fuel leaning on a dirt hill with its tank still intact.

The truck driver told first responders that his rear left tire blew out, and due to high winds was unable to regain control of his apparatus. As a result, the tractor trailer tipped over onto an 8- to 10-foot dirt hill.

Once the crew determined there was no hazardous fuel leak, they worked to stabilize the vehicle, established safety zones and awaited for the arrival and assistance of additional resources.

A heavy tow apparatus was brought to the scene. It blocked both lanes of traffic to facilitate the truck removal, resulting in the day-long road closure.

The road was closed all day and reopened at 3:30 p.m.